New York Army National Guard promotions

LATHAM - Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the state of New York, announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Joshua Kyle from Oswego, and assigned to the Company A, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion Sept. 30 to the rank of sergeant.
Marcus Wornick from Phoenix, and assigned to the Company B, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion Oct. 19 to the rank of specialist.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
