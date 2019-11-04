New York Army National Guard promotions

LATHAM - Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Samuel Guthrie from Phoenix, and assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (Mobile Command Post-Operations Detachment) received a promotion to the rank of Private.
Grace Collins from Parish, and assigned to the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team received a promotion to the rank of Specialist.
Nathaniel Shugars from Cleveland, and assigned to the Company B (Maintenance), 427th Brigade Support Battalion received a promotion to the rank of Private First Class.
Spencer Koester from Sandy Creek, and assigned to the Company D, 3-126th Aviation received a promotion to the rank of Private.
Austin Davis from Parish, and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion received a promotion to the rank of Private First Class.
Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.
These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com
