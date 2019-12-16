New York Army National Guard soldier reenlistments

LATHAM - Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General, announces the recent reenlistment of members of the State National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.
Specialist Francis Lackey from Hannibal, reenlisted to continue service with the 222nd Military Police Company.
Sergeant Ian Wilson from West Monroe, reenlisted to continue service with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-108th Infantry.
Specialist Conner Mckean from Oswego, reenlisted to continue service with the Intelligence and Sustainment Company, 42nd Infantry Division.
“It’s great to see soldiers staying in the Army and continuing to serve their state and nation in the New York Army National Guard,” Shields said. “The most important army asset we have is the individual soldier. The dedication, skills, and leadership traits they bring to our community and their employers are invaluable.”
“By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard they directly contribute to our nation’s security and to the governor’s ability to respond to disasters, all while building a bright future for their family through the Guard’s retirement, education, and health insurance programs,” Shields said.
