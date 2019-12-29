Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.