MASSENA — After serving for 14 years on the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees, Judge Eugene L. Nicandri received well wishes from officials and family members as he heads into retirement.
Mr. Nicandri, a Massena resident who serves as vice chair, was acknowledged during Tuesday’s meeting of the NYPA board, the final one he will attend as trustee.
“This is the final time that we’ll all have the benefit of the judge’s presence around our board table. When he gave us notice that he was pondering stepping down and stepping away, we did our best to keep him on the line a little bit longer. But earlier this month, he advised me and us that it was time for him, Lois and the family for move forward,” Chair John R. Koelmel said. “It’s certainly a difficult time for us to let go, but nonetheless one where we respect and appreciate his service and the decision and the opportunity to enjoy life without NYPA.”
“The judge is one of one. I think all of us certainly agree with that,” he added. “He sets the pace, sets the tone, he’s been the example for all of us to emulate in terms of doing it right, doing it well and making a real impact.”
Mr. Koelmel said it will be difficult to fill Mr. Nicandri’s shoes. He also served as chair of the authority’s audit committee in addition to his role as vice chair.
“We won’t even try to fill them because they’re just too big. Your contributions have been too significant for us to capture perfectly. But know that the value and the contributions, we’re forever grateful and we’re so much better for your time with us. For that, we can’t thank you enough,’ he said.
A video with accolades from fellow trustees and family members was played before trustees shared their thoughts again on Mr. Nicandri’s impact.
Trustee Tracy B. McKibben agreed that NYPA has big shoes to fill with his departure.
“You’ve been a true role model, and I thank you for your service not only here at the Power Authority, but through your entire career and wish you the best,” she said.
Trustee Michael A.L. Balboni said he would miss Mr. Nicandri’s “north country wisdom.”
“Your ability to speak on behalf of your residents and people you care about, the communities you grew up in, that’s so important to the way we do the things that matter to people,” he said. “One of the things I’ve always said to myself, with your piercing intellect as you ask questions, sometimes it reminds me I am so happy I never had to appear before you as a judge. I could prepare all day and I wouldn’t be prepared for you. We’re going to miss that sage judicious analysis that you provide for all of us.”
Trustee Anthony Picente Jr. agreed.
“We’re going to be a little lost when you’re not here to answer a question that we don’t understand,” he said. “Your legacy will live on.”
Trustee Dennis G. Trainor said Mr. Nicandri is a role model. Mr. Trainor has been named the new chair of the audit committee.
“You’ve been a role model to me, coming on board and now knowing what to do, what to expect. I told you last night that I’m going to continue to call you because the chairman has put me in charge with the audit committee. There’s no way that I could fill your shoes except to call you to make sure that I’m doing the same thing that you’re doing,” he said.
Interim President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll thanked Mr. Nicandri on behalf of the executive management committee and employees.
“I think others have said it, but you certainly made management better. I think it was your judicial DNA. It reminded me of the days when you either had a hot bench or you didn’t have a hot bench. You had a hot bench, so we had to be prepared for your questions. We knew you and the board would read everything and we needed to be ready to answer your probing questions,” he said.
Mr. Koelmel read a letter from Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul thanking Mr. Nicandri for his service.
“Your distinguished tenure reflects your respect for NYPA’s historic mission, the mass knowledge of our state’s power system and changing technologies. With a strong sense of environmental conscientiousness, you have served a critical role in directing New York’s decarbonization efforts and shaping a strategy for combating climate change,” the governor’s letter said.
Gov. Hochul also thanked Mr. Nicandri for his role in integrating the New York State Canal Corp. into NYPA’s operations.
“At the same time you helped launch the Reimagine the Canals program to promote tourism, recreation and environmental protection along the canal system. I extend my congratulations for all that you achieved,” she said.
Mr. Nicandri, who is a retired St. Lawrence County Court judge, said it is an emotional time.
“I spent 20 years on the bench handling many different cases and I don’t recall a time when I had to resort to a tissue to dab my eyes. But this is different,” he said.
As part of Vision 2030, he said NYPA has a lot of outstanding projects “in the pipeline.”
“I think what makes me proudest is I think I’ve been a part of positioning the authority to be ready to move forward to achieve the 2030 goals. It only comes about because of the dedication of the workforce and the Power Authority. The employees have a work culture that is second to none,” Mr. Nicandri said.
“I told the executive committee last night using an athletic metaphor for what you do and who you are, and you are good, you’ve got game and you can play. So going forward, you’re well-positioned,” he said.
“Transitions are never easy,” Mr. Koelmel said, “but we’ve all said you’ve left us in such a better place. So thank you one last time for your incredible service of behalf of everyone in New York.”
