WATERTOWN — NNY Business magazine has once again opened nominations for its annual 20 Under 40 Awards.
The 20 Under 40 Awards honors individuals between the ages of 21 and 40 who demonstrate leadership skills, dedication and success toward their profession and are active participants in their community.
Over the last 10 years of the event being held, the magazine has honored 183 young professionals, including entrepreneurs, restaurant owners, a pharmacist, community planner, counselor and many more. The list of honorees continues to grow every year as young community members in Northern New York emerge as leaders, talented professionals and supportive community volunteers.
“NNY Business magazine is proud to be able to continue this program each and every year, honoring some of the area’s brightest young professionals that exemplify leadership in the north country,” NNY Magazine Editor Holly C. Boname said.
The 11th annual 20 Under 40 class will be selected by a committee consisting of editors and staff of NNY Business magazine, but also by past recipients of the award, their peers and community members.
“We encourage all nominators to use as detailed information as possible on their nominations. This helps the committee to get a full understanding of the nominee’s accomplishments in the workplace, awards, and community involvement,” Ms. Boname said.
Each selection is also affected by the strength of the response by nominators, including highlighting traits that showcase hard work, professionalism, community volunteerism and recognition of achievements within their field.
“As we grow this event each year, we continue to seek business partners and sponsors who would like to support the program,” Ms. Boname said. “We are not only seeking nominations but also sponsors who are interested in joining NNY Business to celebrate young leadership.”
Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can contact Kayle Ross at kross@wdt.net.
Nominations will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 1. The awards dinner will be announced at a later date.
To submit your nomination for the 11th annual 20 Under 40 awards, click here and fill out the online form. The form can also be found in the Watertown Daily Times newspaper, or it can be downloaded, printed and mailed in care of 20 Under 40 to NNY Business, 260 Washington St., Watertown, N.Y. 13601.
