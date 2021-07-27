NORFOLK — A Norfolk police officer who’s also an emergency medical technician with the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad and deputy director of St. Lawrence County Emergency Services was recognized for his recent lifesaving efforts in Norwood.
Officer Jonathan Mitchell was among those who responded to an unresponsive 15-year-old male in Norwood who had gone into cardiac arrest. After evaluation, the EMT-critical care member of the rescue squad discovered the child had no pulse as cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts continued.
Norfolk Police Chief Dan Holmes said Officer Mitchell heard a rescue squad call on his radio about the young man’s life-threatening condition. Officer Mitchell was in Norwood when the incident happened and was able to respond to the scene.
Two off-duty EMT-paramedic personnel were on the scene when Officer Mitchell arrived and, when he conducted his assessment of the Norfolk native, he discovered the child had no pulse.
“He deployed the Norfolk-issued AED (automated external defibrillator) and was successful in reviving the young man,” Town Supervisor Charles Pernice said.
Automated external defibrillators are portable, life-saving devices designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, a medical condition in which the heart stops beating suddenly and unexpectedly.
Chief Holmes said Officer Mitchell also called in a request for an airlift, and the youngster was initially taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and then transported to an upstate hospital.
Officer Mitchell received a lifesaving award from Chief Holmes and Assistant Chief Jose Colon during the Norfolk Town Board’s monthly meeting.
Chief Holmes said he’s not surprised about Officer Mitchell’s actions at a critical time.
“He’s a very important officer in the department. He brings a lot of knowledge, skills and ability to the table,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.