North country native Deanna L. Bolio placed third on her Wednesday “Jeopardy!” game show appearance.
Ms. Bolio, who moved to California from Clayton when she was a young girl, earned $1,000 for her efforts. Returning champion Andy Wood of Ann Arbor, Mich., won the episode. Mr. Wood would go on to become a four-day winner. He was dethroned as champion on Friday with total winnings of about $90,000. Kevin Karp, a screenwriter from Scottsdale, Ariz., took second place on Wednesday, winning $2,000.
Ms. Bolio is the granddaughter of Helen L. Coney, 90, of LaFargeville. An uncle, Jerry Coney, lives in Brownville. A grandfather, Bennie Coney Sr., LaFargeville, husband of Helen, died in 2002 at age 91.
Ms. Bolio, who was born in Watertown, lives in Campbell, Calif., and works in community outreach for a public transportation system.
