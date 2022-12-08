WATERTOWN — On Thursday, the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown hosted 20 emerging leaders under the age of 40 for the 12th annual dinner celebrating dedication in the north country.
Holly C. Boname, editor and designer for NNY Magazines and public relations manager for Johnson Newspaper Corp., said that being able to put this event on each year is an incredible honor.
“After the last few years that we’ve all endured, and the struggles that businesses and communities have faced, also now as our economy fluctuates, to be able to celebrate a group of people that are completely diverse in what they do, and how they help people, and what they bring to our communities, is the biggest honor and privilege that I’ve ever been given in my life,” she said.
This year’s keynote speaker was Brittany L. Davis, executive director of Lewis County Economic Development and Naturally Lewis. As a past 20 under 40 recipient and now the keynote speaker, she said she has come a long way in her career.
“This is always a great event, I love that we’re able to recognize north country leaders because it is so important,” she said. “The north country is just unique and it’s different and we just really need young leaders to continue to bring our communities forward and grow our community, so it’s just (a) really great opportunity to be able to honor the great leaders of the north country.”
In her speech, Ms. Davis said it was an honor to be standing in front of fellow leaders.
“Without your leadership, we would not be able to promote the north country as the best place to be,” she said.
This year’s award recipients include Dr. Justin Budnik, Walker Center for Cancer Care; Dr. Ryan Calhoun, U.S. Army MEDDAC; Joshua Cox, New York State Police; Athena Curley, Massena Central School District; Megan Dolhof, Open Sky Wellness; Angel Paige, Northern Regional Center for Independent Living; Joseph Eberle II, J. Eberle Woodworking LLC.; Steven Fox, Fox Den Monuments; Herb Frost, Arborcare Tree Service; Matthew Gayle, Potsdam Central School District; and Ian Gilbert, Ian W. Gilbert, Attorney at Law.
Ms. Davis put together her top five inspirations and values to “promote a community of cooperation, collaboration and partnership.”
These included those who aspire to do great things, begin with the little ones; “it’s amazing how much good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit,”; “if you don’t do it, who will?”; “if you are leader of an organization and you are not a finance person, find yourself a finance person”; and “in the north country you can be a big fish in a small pond, and opportunity awaits.”
The other recipients are Lyndi Hill, Bowers and Company CPAs PLLC; Brian Krueger, Aubertine and Currier Architects, Engineers, & Land Surveyors PLLC; Jenna Lauraine, Lewis County Economic Development/Naturally Lewis; McKenzie Lehman, BCA Architects & Engineers; Lara Niles, St. Lawrence Health; Sarah Overton, The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence; Devan Robinson, Developing with Devan; Matthew Siver, Development Authority of the North Country; and Alexandra Wilke, SUNY Potsdam.
“As a leader in the north country, with the right support and resources you can do just about anything,” Ms. Davis said. “So, I suppose what makes a great leader in the north country is grit, and courage. Typically you are one of the few who are involved in many things in your community. Being a good leader is often a very lonely path, but just know that the things you are doing in this community matter.”
