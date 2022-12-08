20 under 40 emerging leaders celebrated

The 20 Under 40 class of 2022 was honored Thursday night at the Hilton Garden Inn, Watertown. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — On Thursday, the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown hosted 20 emerging leaders under the age of 40 for the 12th annual dinner celebrating dedication in the north country.

Holly C. Boname, editor and designer for NNY Magazines and public relations manager for Johnson Newspaper Corp., said that being able to put this event on each year is an incredible honor.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.