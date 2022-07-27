Driscoll named new NYPA president, CEO

New York Power Authority interim President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

WHITE PLAINS — The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees officially appointed Justin E. Driscoll as the authority’s new president and chief executive officer on Tuesday, pending state Senate confirmation.

The move follows an announcement by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul last week that she was recommending the interim tag be removed and he be named president and CEO.

