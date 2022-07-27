WHITE PLAINS — The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees officially appointed Justin E. Driscoll as the authority’s new president and chief executive officer on Tuesday, pending state Senate confirmation.
The move follows an announcement by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul last week that she was recommending the interim tag be removed and he be named president and CEO.
Mr. Driscoll replaced former President and Chief Executive Officer Gil C. Quiniones, who announced his resignation in October to accept a position as CEO of Commonwealth Edison Company — the largest electric utility in Illinois, and the sole electric provider in Chicago and much of Northern Illinois.
Mr. Quiniones had served as NYPA president and CEO for 10 of his 14 years with the authority. He had been appointed in 2011 under former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, taking over for former NYPA President and CEO Richard M. Kessel.
During its October meeting, the NYPA Board of Trustees approved Mr. Driscoll’s appointment as interim president and CEO.
“This is a day we’ve long been excited about and look forward to,” Board of Trustees Chair John R. Koelmel said during Tuesday’s meeting. “As everyone is aware, Gil Quiniones moved on last October-November. So, for the last nine months, Justin Driscoll has been steering the NYPA ship with the support of the leadership team in an interim capacity.”
He said that, during that time, the board had coordinated a national search process and worked with the governor’s office to identify the right person for the position.
“We are incredibly pleased, proud and excited to have her announce last week that Justin Driscoll had been appointed as the next president and CEO of the Power Authority and Canal Authority. Justin has long distinguished himself during his eight-plus-year tenure with us. Hence, the confidence we had in him to help us navigate this interim period,” Mr. Koelmel said.
He said Mr. Driscoll “stepped up and stood even taller professionally over the last nine months,” proving that he was “not only the right candidate, but the best candidate to take us forward and move NYPA to that next level and ensure we execute well on the governor’s vision and the high expectations all of us have as a collective organization.”
Trustee Michael A. L. Balboni said Mr. Driscoll was the right person for the job.
“Transitions are always hard because of the uncertainty. But, this gentleman was not picked merely because he was there in place. There was an exhaustive search, including over 200 different candidates that you led and frankly, the leadership that you demonstrated during this period of transition is evidence to your seriousness about the mission of this authority and the need to get the absolute best person selected. Justin has been recommended by the governor based upon all the different searches that you led. It was a great sign of leadership and now we have additional leadership. It’s been a great process,” he said.
Judge Eugene L. Nicandri, vice chairman and Massena resident, congratulated the board and Executive Committee for the succession planning that had been done, which resulted in Mr. Driscoll’s appointment.
“Succession planning works,” he said.
Mr. Driscoll said he was “thrilled and honored” to be recommended as the Power Authority’s next leader.
“Thank you, Board of Trustees, for your support over the last nine months and during my eight-year tenure as general counsel. I look forward to working with you in the future to continue the progress we made. Thank you to my colleagues on the Executive Management Committee and all NYPA employees for the support over the last nine months and I look forward to leading you all in the future. I’m really thrilled and honored to be the next leader of the Power Authority, subject to Senate confirmation,” he said.
He previously served as chief legal officer of NYPA. Before joining NYPA, Mr. Driscoll was engaged in the private practice of law and represented clients that included Fortune 500 companies, governmental entities and energy companies, in complex commercial litigation and regulatory matters.
He serves on several boards including the Alliance to Save Energy, New York City’s Urban Green Council, the Large Public Power Council, and the World Resources Institute’s Global Energy Advisory Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.