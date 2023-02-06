NYS Senator Mannion presents proclamation to Oswego County highway crew

Members of the Oswego County Highway Department were honored by New York State Senator John W. Mannion and Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup for assistance to Western New York during the December 2022 holiday storm. From left are operators Duane Shepard, and Phil Eipp, EMO Director Cathleen Palmitesso, Crew Leader Corey Holcomb, Senator Mannion, Chairman Weatherup, operators George Pollic, Craig Pettit and Dave Chelson, Highway Superintendent Shawn Walker and Highway Deputy Superintendent Kelly Prior. Not pictured is Jeremy Rhinehart.

OSWEGO COUNTY – New York State Senator John W. Mannion presented state Senate proclamations to the Oswego County Highway Department crew that assisted Buffalo and Erie County following the holiday storm last month, praising them for answering the call for help.

NYS Senator John W. Mannion said, “When an unprecedented weather event struck Buffalo and Western New York, the Oswego County Highway Department answered the call by delivering needed equipment and manpower. These individuals went above and beyond in service to their fellow New Yorkers. Given the deadly magnitude of the storm I am confident that their work removing snow and clearing roadways helped save lives – and for that I am very pleased to present them with official New York State Senate proclamations.”

