SYRACUSE - Onondaga Community College (OCC) announced its list of student honorees for the fall 2019 semester. President’s list members earned a grade point average between 3.70 and 4.0. Provost’s list honorees earned a grade point average between 3.40 and 3.69.
Brewerton: Alyssa Avicolli, Cody Danielwicz, Tre Fesinger, Kyle Perry and Katherine Sposato.
Central Square: Thomas Brennan, Duncan Cole, Sierra Fehrman, Justin Giamartino, Melissa Grennell, Maddison Haley, Michael Hudgins, Rhys Rupracht, Erica Sims and Alexis Waldron.
Cleveland: Floyd Bourgeois and Matthew Lummis.
Fulton: Erika Brown, Kelsey Johnson, Tyler Potter and Liliana Rivera.
Hannibal: Ciara Farnham, Aero Griffin, Daniel Kyle, Randall Siver and Makayla Zapanta.
Hastings: Paris Graziano and Isabella Russ.
Mexico: Mattison Peet.
Oswego: Rebekah MacLean, Ahmed Mahmoud, Jemma Mallila, Andrew Sigadel, Brady Slimmer and Adrian Wilson.
Parish: Jesse Dean, Nathan Drake, Melissa Mosher and Jordan Wilson.
Pennellville: Philip Braun and Jacob Murphy.
Phoenix: Evan Curtis.
Pulaski: Shelby Giggey.
West Monroe: Roxanne Bowles.
Bernhards Bay: Sarah Anderson.
Brewerton: Michael DeMauro and Allison Snyder.
Central Square: Miranda Hoyt, Christopher Hurley, Marissa Ohmann and Finnegan Walsh.
Cleveland: Sean Ceilly and Shianne Domachowske.
Constantia: Mackenzie Maxwell.
Fulton: Siobahn Kitts, Penny Loomis and Emily Smith.
Hastings: Heather Peters and Morgan Russ.
Lacona: Everett Bauer.
Oswego: Jessica Sleezer and Alexander Smith.
Parish: Ashley Crabtree, Alexandria Hamilton and Bailey Nadeau.
Phoenix: Grace Arnold, Brandon Germain, Camryn Pynn, Heather Richards and Leila Wooding.
Pulaski: Scott Chrisman, Mia Pierce, Araina Redden and Albert Rodriguez.
Sandy Creek: Caleigh Rosenbaum.
Sterling: James Curtis.
West Monroe: Kyle Stevens.
