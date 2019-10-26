OCO Education Services staff receive recognition
Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recently recognized members of its Education Services staff for five years of service to OCO and its consumers. Pictured from left are OCO board member Carri Waloven, award recipients classroom aide Melissa DeCandia (Head Start/Pre-K), specialist Kari Thomas (Head Start Family Services), teacher/center director Melissa Perry, teaching assistant II Ashley Mason, and Director of OCO Education Services Janice Scott. Absent from photo is substitute aide Laura Salzman (Head Start/Day Care/UPK). OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations. For more information, visit www.oco.org.

