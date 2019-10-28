OCO honors Suzanne Austin with outstanding employee award

Early Education Manager Suzanne Austin was recently honored as Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Education Services outstanding employee. Austin, who joined OCO in July, 2017 was honored for her commitment, resourcefulness, and dedication to OCO and those she serves. Pictured from left are OCO Board Member Carri Waloven, Suzanne Austin, Early Childhood Education Coordinator Kristin Masuicca, and Director of OCO Education Services Janice Scott. OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations. For more information, visit www.oco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.