OCO staff receive longevity awards
Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recently recognized staff members of its Developmental Disabilities program with longevity awards for their dedication to OCO and its consumers. Pictured from left are OCO Board Members Martha Sturtz and Yvonne Petrella; Direct Support Professionals Jamie Shoults (10 years), Jennifer Halstead and Cassidy Ferguson (two years); and Director of OCO Developmental Disabilities Michelle Canfield. OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations. For more information, visit www.oco.org.

