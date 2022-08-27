Stitt

At the promotion ceremony of Maj. Gen. Douglas F. Stitt to lieutenant general, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville, left, and Lt. Gen. Stitt’s wife, Beth, place the third star on his coat. Video screenshot

In a ceremony at the Pentagon earlier this month, Ogdensburg Free Academy graduate Douglas F. Stitt was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

Gen. James C. McConville, chief of staff of the U.S. Army, hosted the Aug. 5 ceremony during which Lt. Gen. Stitt received his third star. He previously held the rank of major general.

