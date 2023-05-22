Ogdensburg man added to Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame

Ogdensburg’s Robert Flavin, who has a long history with the area’s walleye restocking program, was inducted into the New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame Sunday at a ceremony in Canastota. He was one of 12 people who were inducted into the Hall of Fame from across the state. Provided photo

CANASTOTA — An Ogdensburg man, who has a long history with the area’s walleye restocking program, has been inducted into the New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame.

At a ceremony Sunday in Canastota, Robert Flavin was one of 12 people from across New York who were inducted into the state’s Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame. He attended the induction ceremony with his wife, Dawn; two daughters, Bobbie McCarthy and Kamie Flavin; and grandson, Mitchel.

