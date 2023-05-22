CANASTOTA — An Ogdensburg man, who has a long history with the area’s walleye restocking program, has been inducted into the New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame.
At a ceremony Sunday in Canastota, Robert Flavin was one of 12 people from across New York who were inducted into the state’s Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame. He attended the induction ceremony with his wife, Dawn; two daughters, Bobbie McCarthy and Kamie Flavin; and grandson, Mitchel.
According to the organization’s website, “The main function of the New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame to honor the sportsmen and women who have made significant contributions to conservation or preserving the heritage of outdoor sports,” stated the website, “Men and women are carefully selected for this honor based on what they have done to preserve our outdoor heritage, enhance opportunity, or support the causes of conservation and outdoor sports. Selection for this distinguished group is not based on individual achievements, but rather what they have done for others.”
Currently, there are over 250 men and women honored with induction into the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame stated that Flavin was inducted for his work with the walleye restocking program run for years by the St. Lawrence Valley Sportsmen’s Club.
“Bob has created, and operates a walleye re-population program serving the Saint Lawrence Seaway and Oswegatchie River, where shipping and water flow interruptions resulted in lower walleye populations. The program, nearly 40 years old now, captures walleye for fry and fingerling development and restocking them into these waterways. Bob and his volunteers hold annual walleye tournaments as a fundraising resource to sustain the program and ensure its success,” the website stated.
When reached for comment on Monday, Mr. Flavin said it was a humbling experience to be acknowledged for his years of work, alongside others who love and foster the outdoors.
“It humbled me,” said Mr. Flavin, “I didn’t do that for an award. It was extremely humbling to be a part of that. I really don’t know what to say.”
He added that he, along with Henry “Hank” Bouchard and others worked hard for decades to get the walleye population back to where it was before the introduction of the St. Lawrence Seaway that took away valuable spawning and nursery habitat.
One of the reasons he worked so hard was a “selfish one,” according to the Ogdensburg resident.
“I wanted all of my grandchildren to catch a walleye and all four of them have done it,” he said.
Inducted with Mr. Flavin were Tom Bryant of St. Lawrence County who for the past 20-plus years built/bought and installed and maintained over 1,000 wood duck nesting boxes; Tom Fischer from Erie County; Ricardo Grisolini of Madison County; Don Hahn of Oneida County; Larry Jones of Erie County; Wyoming County’s Brian Krawczyk; Earl “Butch” Kortright of Sullivan County; Chad Norton of Onondaga County; Eugene “Gene” Pauszek (posthumous) of Chautauqua County; Delaware County’s Laurie Rankin and Col. LeRoy W. Short, USAF, of Oneida County.
