Ogdensburg’s Pratt graduates from USMC boot camp

Dylan Pratt, of Ogdensburg and Forth Worth, Texas, graduated from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp in Camp Pendleton, Calif., on June 3. He had enlisted on Feb. 22.
Pratt is the son of Christopher and Conseulo Pratt of Fort Worth, Texas. He is the grandson of Patricia and Donald Pratt of Ogdensburg.
He is a 2018 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from SUNY Canton.
Pratt will be attending Military Occupational Specialty training in Quantico, Va.
