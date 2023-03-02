50 years of EMS service honored

John Porter joined the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad in 1972 and has completed his 50th year as a volunteer. Provided photo

OGDENSBURG — A longtime member of Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad has been honored for his service to the community by the Ogdensburg City Council.

A proclamation was read by Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly at Wednesday night’s meeting declaring Feb. 27 “John Porter Appreciation Day” in the city of Ogdensburg “in light of Mr. Porter’s remarkable achievement and unselfish dedication of his time to serve his community.”

