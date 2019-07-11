Olivia Cacchione recognized for artwork

Olivia Cacchione, of Sterling, was one of several students recognized for their artwork during the Elmira College Term III Student Art Show.
The Term III Student Art Show featured the work of Elmira College students who have taken art courses during the 2018-2019 academic year. Tifft Lounge was filled with artwork from undergraduate students and non-art majors including ceramics, painting, drawing, furniture, sculpture, photography, video and graphic design projects.
The juror for this year’s show was professor Dan Reidy of Corning Community College who stated, “If I could name this show, I would call it End of the Line, because the whole show demonstrates that the students recognize they are at the end of a long line of thinkers and image makers!”
Reidy based his awards on three categories: Head (Conceptual), Hand (Technical) and Heart (Emotional).
The winners and honorable mentions are as follows:
First prize (head, hand, and heart category): Olivia Cacchione ‘19
Second prize (hand category): Akari Ota ‘19, Max Lundin ‘22, Keion Safargar ‘21
Second prize (heart category): Emily Selbert ‘20
Second prize (head category): Isiah Charles ‘21
Honorable mentions: Mae Dinh ‘18, Tsiehente Herne ‘21, Meg Lahey ‘19, Kat Flood ‘19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.