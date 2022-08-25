CLAYTON — The Orchestra of Northern New York will open its 35th season here at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with “Great Music From the Stage And Dance” concert at the Clayton Opera House.
The orchestra will repeat the concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall.
Included in the concerts will be popular works by Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Antonín Dvorak, Maneul de Falla, Arturo Marquez, Astor Piazzolla and Lena Frank.
Soloist will be Colleen Skull, assistant professor of voice at the Crane. She has performed with Canada’s leading orchestras and is well versed in both soprano and mezzo-soprano repertoire. She has won many awards and prizes including the Metropolitan Opera District Competition, a Chalmers Award and a Professional Artist Grant from the Canada Council for the Arts.
Tickets for the Clayton concert range from $30 to $40. Tickets for the Potsdam concert are $27 for adults, $24 for senior citizens, members of the military, first responders and health care workers, $10 for college students and $5 for teens.
This is the final season that the orchestra will be under the direction of founder, music director and conductor, Kenneth B. Andrews, who plans to retire in July, 2023. He named the 35th season, “A Year of Gratitude.”
Other concerts in the season:
“New World”
October 15, 16
Oct. 15: 7:30 p.m., Hosmer Hall, SUNY Potsdam
Oct. 16: 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Watertown
Dedicated to former ONNY Board President, Timothy L. Savage, this concert begins and ends with two celebrated masterworks – Richard Wagner’s Overture to “Rienzi” and Antonin Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World.”
The program also includes the world premiere of Gregory R. Wanamaker’s, “Still Life in Motion” (2021).
Mr. Wanamaker is professor of composition at the Crane. His music has been described as “pure gold, shot through with tenderness and grace” (San Francisco Chronicle) and “achingly beautiful” (Palm Beach Daily News).
On his website, Mr. Wanamaker explained the origins of “Still Life in Motion”:
“When Ken Andrews, conductor of The Orchestra of Northern New York, and I discussed this commission, we decided upon a work that would ‘capture the effects of wind and water (and other weather-related phenomenon such as snow, fire, and ice) in motion on landscapes and/or seascapes and any wildlife within,’ specifically as these effects pertain to the North Country and the Adirondacks.”
The composition was funded by the New York State Council on the Arts, which awarded an Individual Artist grant to the orchestra on behalf of composer.
“I have always been intrigued by Wanamaker’s compositional style as well as his varied palette of instrumental color, subtle nuances and relationships of rhythmic complexity,” Mr. Andrews said in 2021 when the grant was announced.
The “New World” program will also include Calvin Custer’s arrangement of “Duke Ellington!” that Mr. Savage will guest conduct.
“Peace on Earth”
Dec. 16: 7:30 p.m., Hosmer Hall
Dec. 17: Venue to be determined
Dec. 18: 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church
Holiday favorites such as “Carol of the Bells,” “Sleigh Ride” and “Christmas Overture” will be performed. Soloist Margaret Chalker, soprano, will perform “O Holy Night,” Handel’s “Let the Bright Seraphim” and will lead the audience in “Let There Be Peace on Earth.” The Festival Chorus will sing selections from “Home Alone” and other works.
“WINTER SERENADE”
Feb. 4: 7:30 p.m.,Venue to be determined
Feb. 5: 3 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, Watertown
This concert, featuring the orchestra’s strings, includes Divertimento in F major; K. 138 by Mozart; Mahler’s “Adagietto” from his Symphony No. 5 in C- Minor; Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum”; John Rutter’s “Suite for Strings” (1971) based on English folk melodies and Elgar’s lush Serenade in E minor, Op. 20.
The orchestra’s distinguished concertmaster for 35 years, John Lindsey, will perform “Winter” from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.”
BRAHMS SYMPHONY NO. 1
April 29: 7:30 p.m., Hosmer Hall
April 30: 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church
The orchestra will celebrate its first performance in 35 years of the profound and moving 19th century masterpiece by Johannes Brahms, Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68.
The program will open with the rhythmic and driving “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 6” (2014) by Joan Tower, Music America’s 2020 Composer of the Year.
Charles Guy, ONNY’s principal tubist, will present Jennifer Higdon’s “Tuba Concerto” (2018). Also featured will be the winner of the 2023 James and Katherine Andrews Young Artists Competition.
Fantastic Film Favorites
June 29: 8 p.m., Thompson Park, Watertown
June 30: 7:30 p.m., Hosmer Hall
July 1: 7 p.m., venue to be determined
In its annual concert to celebrate the Fourth of July along with active-duty military and veterans, the orchestra will celebrate America’s love of the movies along with patriotic favorites.
The details
n WHAT: 35th season of the Orchestra of Northern New York, “A Year of Gratitude.”
n WHEN: Opens Saturday and Sunday with concerts in Clayton and Potsdam. The season’s six concerts conclude in July with concerts in Watertown, Potsdam and a venue to be determined.
n TICKETS: The orchestra has a new website/box office system that allows patrons to purchase their tickets directly from the orchestra. Tickets may be printed out or presented on patrons’ smartphones to enter the concert hall. Walk-up ticket sales will also be available prior to each concert. To purchase tickets, go to ONNY.org and select the events & tickets to view upcoming concerts or go directly to the box office website at onny.myeventscenter.com. For questions or help with purchasing tickets, email ONNY Executive Director Kathy Del Guidice at executivedirector@onny.org or call (315) 212-3440. Season tickets are available. The cost for Potsdam concerts are $138 for adults, $122 for senior citizens, members of the military, first responders and health care workers, $50 for college students and $25 for teenagers. The cost of Watertown season tickets are $92 for adults, $82 for senior citizens, members of the military, first responders and health care workers, $34 for college students and $17 for teens.
