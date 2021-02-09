SYRACUSE — Onondaga Community College announced its list of full-time student honorees for the fall 2020 semester.
President’s list members earned a grade point average between 3.70 and 4.0.
Provost’s list honorees earned a grade point average between 3.40 and 3.69.
Brewerton
Chalea Jones
Justin Schafer
Alexis Wolfe
Central Square
Justin Giamartino
Erica Sims
Cleveland
Matthew Lummis
Constantia
Dyllan Stadelmann
Fulton
Jamee Dullen
Jacob Hughes
Kimberly VanNorstrand
Amy Zurawski
Hannibal
Aero Griffin
Daniel Griffin
Daniel Kyle
Joel Kyle
Dillon Plantz
Lacona
Everett Bauer
Mallory
Sierra Lobello
Mexico
Rashel Chahine
Oswego
Lacey Forsythe
Adrian Wilson
Parish
Jennifer Wells
Amanda Yerdon
Phoenix
Edward Zellar
Pulaski
Scott Chrisman
Kieran Jennings
Sterling
Noah Kuc
West Monroe
Roxanne Bowles
Jessica Cooper
Altmar
Carlos Gabriel Calanoc
Brewerton
Jordan Calhoun
Brandon Cancro
Molly Creamer
Paige Harding
Central Square
Samantha Alexander
Constantia
Brooke Kellison
Aryel Vezzose
Fulton
Amanda Bernys
Erika Brown
Bryan Byrns
Lindsay McCrait
Oswego
Liam Brown
Parish
Riley Houde
Nova Kowalski
Phoenix
John Arquette
Jessica Kelemen
Camryn Pynn
Pulaski
Kayla Arzie
Araina Redden
West Monroe
Hannah Robillard
Jordan Wilson
