Onondaga Community College announces fall 2020 president’s and provost’s list honorees

SYRACUSE — Onondaga Community College announced its list of full-time student honorees for the fall 2020 semester.

President’s list members earned a grade point average between 3.70 and 4.0.

Provost’s list honorees earned a grade point average between 3.40 and 3.69.

Brewerton

Chalea Jones

Justin Schafer

Alexis Wolfe

Central Square

Justin Giamartino

Erica Sims

Cleveland

Matthew Lummis

Constantia

Dyllan Stadelmann

Fulton

Jamee Dullen

Jacob Hughes

Kimberly VanNorstrand

Amy Zurawski

Hannibal

Aero Griffin

Daniel Griffin

Daniel Kyle

Joel Kyle

Dillon Plantz

Lacona

Everett Bauer

Mallory

Sierra Lobello

Mexico

Rashel Chahine

Oswego

Lacey Forsythe

Adrian Wilson

Parish

Jennifer Wells

Amanda Yerdon

Phoenix

Edward Zellar

Pulaski

Scott Chrisman

Kieran Jennings

Sterling

Noah Kuc

West Monroe

Roxanne Bowles

Jessica Cooper

Altmar

Carlos Gabriel Calanoc

Brewerton

Jordan Calhoun

Brandon Cancro

Molly Creamer

Paige Harding

Central Square

Samantha Alexander

Constantia

Brooke Kellison

Aryel Vezzose

Fulton

Amanda Bernys

Erika Brown

Bryan Byrns

Lindsay McCrait

Oswego

Liam Brown

Parish

Riley Houde

Nova Kowalski

Phoenix

John Arquette

Jessica Kelemen

Camryn Pynn

Pulaski

Kayla Arzie

Araina Redden

West Monroe

Hannah Robillard

Jordan Wilson

