Onondaga Community College announces fall 2021 president’s and provost’s list honorees

SYRACUSE - Onondaga Community College announced its list of student honorees for the fall 2021 semester. President’s list members earned a grade point average between 3.70 and 4.0. Provost’s list honorees earned a grade point average between 3.40 and 3.69.
President’s List
Brewerton: Samuel Campbell, Emily College, Diane Day, Angela Gugino, Grace Lambrych, Justin Schafer, Gage Simmons and Alyssa Wilson.
Central Square: Dana Bova, Andrew Coleman, Courtney Kowanes, Kierstin Lorraine, Nikolas Strong and Betheny Witherell.
Cleveland: Lauren Carter.
Constantia: Taylor Bush, Patricia Giovannini and Brian McDonald.
Fulton: Addison Billion, Laine Brady, Kimberly Dingman, Jacob Geers, Jacob Holmes, Jacob Hughes, Victoria Storrs and Noah Walter.
Hannibal: Daniel Griffin and Dillon Plantz.
Hastings: Nicholas Bullock, Amy Catlin, Madison Goppelt, Maxwell Hill and Joele Migliore.
Mexico: Sara Bouchard and Pamela Mauro-Gillespy.
Oswego: Bryanna Gonyou, Crystal Thomas, Adrian Wilson and Riley Wood.
Parish: Sarah Davis and Andrea Desantis and Tara Matthie.
Pennellville: Rhonda Briggs.
Phoenix: Shelby Bower, Natalie King and Edward Zellar.
Pulaski: Kayla Arzie, Ethan Facey and Nia Marshall.
Sterling: Andrew Blodgett.
West Monroe: Alexander Wejko.
Williamstown: Trevor Johst.
Provost’s List
Brewerton: Laura Bratt, Justin Gower, Paige Harding and Ethan Meyers.
Central Square: Alexys Herrick and Emily Overend
Constantia: Brooke Kellison, Deborah Sandy and Dyllan Stadelmann.
Fulton: Bryan Burns, Ryan Luke, Jordyn Stone and Curtis Taylor.
Mexico: Kaitlyn Soucy.
Oswego: Michael Borer, Zoey Devoid, Anthony Harter and Amy Pauldine.
Parish: Salvatore Gulisano and Melissa Mosher.
Pennellville: Sean Stevens and Joshua Van Gorder.
Phoenix: Mason Bresett, Alyssa Froio, Hunter Hughes and Heather Richards.
Sterling: Noah Kuc.
West Monroe: Kate McKenna and Megan Phillips.
