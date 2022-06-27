Onondaga Community College announces spring 2022 president’s and provost’s list honorees

SYRACUSE - Onondaga Community College announced its list of student honorees for the spring 2022 semester. President’s list members earned a grade point average between 3.70 and 4.0. Provost’s list honorees earned a grade point average between 3.40 and 3.69. Attached are word documents with president’s and provost’s list honorees sorted alphabetically by the community they reside in.
Provost’s List
Laura Bratt, of Brewerton; Jordan Calhoun, of Brewerton; Paige Harding, of Brewerton; Ethan Meyers, of Brewerton; Alexys Herrick, of Central Square; Zachary Mayo, of Central Square; Richard Mercer, of Central Square; Deborah Sandy, of Constantia; Bryan Byrns, of Fulton; Ashley Crabtree, of Fulton; Curtis Taylor, of Fulton; Carl Emmons II, of Hannibal; Andrew Harris, of Hannibal; Lane Rawls, of Hannibal; Nicholas Bullock, of Hastings; Maxwell Hill, of Hastings; Ainsley Bigelow, of Mexico; Zoey Devoid, of Oswego; Anthony Harter, of Oswego; Eric Hyde, of Oswego; Amy Pauldine, of Oswego; Madison Shafer, of Oswego; Salvatore Gulisano, of Parish; Shannon Priest, of Parish; Devon Thayer, of Parish; Rhonda Briggs, of Pennellville; Lucas Ford, of Pennellville; Sean Stevens, of Pennellville; Shelby Giggey, of Pulaski; Julianna Hefti, of Pulaski; Cailey Robbins, of Sandy Creek; Julia Shortslef, of Sterling; Trevor Johst, of Williamstown; and Allison Lenhart, of Williamstown.
President’s List
Emily College, of Brewerton; Angela Gugino, of Brewerton; Corbin Jeroloman, of Brewerton; Taylor Pitman, of Brewerton; Justin Schafer, of Brewerton; Gage Simmons, of Brewerton; Dana Bova, of Central Square; Andrew Coleman, of Central Square; Alyssa Merrow, of Central Square; Deann Rodford, of Central Square; Nikolas Strong, of Central Square; Samuel Dimick, of Cleveland; Taylor Bush, of Constantia; Patricia Giovannini, of Constantia; Brooke Kellison, of Constantia; Brian McDonald, of Constantia; Laine Brady, of Fulton; Kimberly Dingman, of Fulton; Jacob Geers, of Fulton; Katelyn Hartman, of Fulton; Jacob Holmes, of Fulton; Jordyn Stone, of Fulton; Noah Walter, of Fulton; Daniel Griffin, of Hannibal; Hillary O’Bryan, of Hannibal; Dillon Plantz, of Hannibal; Amy Catlin, of Hastings; Madison Goppelt, of Hastings; Joele Migliore, of Hastings; Baxter Mason, of Mexico; Crystal Thomas, of Oswego; Samuel Waldron, of Oswego; Adrian Wilson, of Oswego; Riley Wood, of Oswego; Blake Pugh, of Parish; Shelby Bower, of Phoenix; Mason Bresett, of Phoenix; Natalie King, of Phoenix; Grace Landis, of Phoenix; Edward Zellar, of Phoenix; Ethan Facey, of Pulaski; Kieran Jennings, of Pulaski; Nia Marshall, of Pulaski; Andrew Blodgett, of Sterling; Alexander Wejko, of West Monroe; and Alivia Turk, of Williamstown.
