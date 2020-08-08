Onondaga Community College spring 2020 president’s and provost’s list honorees

SYRACUSE - Onondaga Community College announced its list of student honorees for the spring 2020 semester. President’s list members earned a grade point average between 3.70 and 4.0. Provost’s list honorees earned a grade point average between 3.40 and 3.69.
OCC honored its Class of 2020 with a drive through ceremony on campus Sunday, Aug. 9.
President’s List Honorees
Julie Van Houten of Albion
Devon Jones of Altmar
Sarah Anderson of Bernhards Bay
Alyssa Avicolli of Brewerton
Brandon Cancro of Brewerton
Amy Catlin of Brewerton
Mariah Clark of Brewerton
Michael DeMauro of Brewerton
Tre Fesinger of Brewerton
Mallory Fields of Brewerton
Chalea Jones of Brewerton
Michael Kubacki of Brewerton
Yesha Patel of Brewerton
Ian Spera of Brewerton
Katherine Sposato of Brewerton
Maureen Coleman of Central Square
Justin Giamartino of Central Square
Maddison Haley of Central Square
Emalee Herrington of Central Square
Deann Rodford of Central Square
Meagan Suchewski of Central Square
Stephen Thorn of Central Square
Catherine Hanifin of Cleveland
Rya Taylor of Cleveland
Faith Johnson of Constantia
Mackenzi Maxwell of Constantia
Amanda Bernys of Fulton
Kimberly Dingman of Fulton
Savanah Neupert of Fulton
Tyler Potter of Fulton
Noah Walter of Fulton
Casey Ware of Fulton
Kierra Webster of Fulton
Aero Griffin of Hannibal
Daniel Kyle of Hannibal
Maxwell Hill of Hastings
Heather Peters of Hastings
Everett Bauer of Lacona
Emily Weaver of Lacona
Noah Christensen of Mexico
Jason Dobek of Mexico
Zianna Gorton of Mexico
Mattison Peet of Mexico
Morgan Fischer of Oswego
Sedigheh Johnson of Oswego
Rebekah MacLean of Oswego
Daniel May of Oswego
Justin Mull of Oswego
Andrew Sigadel of Oswego
Jessica Sleezer of Oswego
Brady Slimmer of Oswego
Adrian Wilson of Oswego
Andrea Desantis of Parish
Nathan Drake of Parish
Nova Kowalski of Parish
Jordan Wilson of Parish
Hailey Goudy of Pennellville
Jacob Murphy of Pennellville
Teresa Uhl of Pennellville
Joshua VanGorder of Pennellville
Grace Vestigo of Pennellville
Evan Curtis of Phoenix
Caitlin George of Phoenix
Allison Grabowski of Phoenix
Elizabeth Greene of Phoenix
Cassadee Handville of Phoenix
Kerri Lewis of Phoenix
Tina Li of Phoenix
Camryn Pynn of Phoenix
Heather Richards of Phoenix
Blake Tripodi of Phoenix
Shelby Giggey of Pulaski
Niah Marshall of Pulaski
Ariana Redden of Pulaski
Kaitlin Reynolds of Pulaski
Mason Spink of Pulaski
Savanna Sprague of Pulaski
Roxanne Bowles of West Monroe
Jessica Cooper of West Monroe
Provost’s List Honorees
Nicole Campbell of Bernhards Bay
Samantha Grago of Bernhards Bay
Abigail Sovay of Bernhards Bay
Diane Day of Brewerton
Jodi Duncan of Brewerton
Mary Magill of Brewerton
Kathleen Miller of Brewerton
Viktoriya Piso of Brewerton
Brianne Schumacher of Brewerton
Tiffany Tritten of Brewerton
Quinn Wallis of Brewerton
Travis Allen of Central Square
Thomas Brennan of Central Square
Daniel Buczakowski of Central Square
Meghan Graser of Central Square
Andrew Nicholson of Central Square
Erica Sims of Central Square
George Spry of Central Square
Samantha Stechyn of Central Square
Alexis Waldron of Central Square
Floyd Bourgeois of Cleveland
Sean Ceilly of Cleveland
Nikki Kerr of Cleveland
Matthew Lummis of Cleveland
Laura Clasen of Constantia
Trevor Humez of Constantia
Michael Malvasi of Constantia
Cole Green of Fulton
Jacob Hughes of Fulton
Kelsey Johnson of Fulton
Lindsay McCraith of Fulton
Japheth Niles of Fulton
Alex Olschewske of Fulton
Christina Cole of Hannibal
Ciara Farnham of Hannibal
Savanah France of Hannibal
Hannah Heald of Hannibal
Isabella Russ of Hastings
Michael Schulze of Hastings
Angela Hoffmann of Lysander
Abigail Dingman of Mexico
Carlton Alder of Parish
Luke Hamilton of Parish
Cameron Horning of Parish
Bailey Nadeau of Parish
Mariah Wright of Parish
Philip Braun of Pennellville
Nicholas Clark of Pennellville
Joseph Murphy of Pennellville
Sarah Thorn of Pennellville
Grace Arnold of Phoenix
Susan Carson of Phoenix
Kaitlyn Coomes of Phoenix
Brandon Germain of Phoenix
Laura Gonzalez of Phoenix
Ella Heckert of Phoenix
Christian McKay of Phoenix
Kaili Sacco of Phoenix
Mia Pierce of Pulaski
Olivia Pappa of Richland
Catie-Ann Blodgett of Sandy Creek
Margaret Griffin of Sterling
Toni Decuffa of West Monroe
