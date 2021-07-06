Onondaga Community College spring 2021 president’s and provost’s list honorees

SYRACUSE - Onondaga Community College announced its list of student honorees for the spring 2021 semester. President’s list members earned a grade point average between 3.70 and 4.0. Provost’s list honorees earned a grade point average between 3.40 and 3.69.

President’s List

Carlos Gabriel Calanoc of Altmar

Morgan Hoyt of Bernhards Bay

Zachary Colozzi of Brewerton

Cody Danielewicz of Brewerton

Diane Day of Brewerton

Chalea Jones of Brewerton

Mary Magill of Brewerton

Justin Schafer of Brewerton

Alexis Wolfe of Brewerton

Central Square of Brewerton

Esther Lindsay of Brewerton

Deann Rodford of Brewerton

Erica Sims of Brewerton

Matthew Lummis of Cleveland

Catherine Murray of Cleveland

Faith Johnson of Constantia

Brooke Kellison of Constantia

Joseph Scilingo of Constantia

Dylan Stadelmann of Constantia

Bryan Byrns of Fulton

Jordyn Stone of Fulton

Noah Walter of Fulton

Aero Griffin of Hannibal

Daniel Griffin of Hannibal

Dillon Plantz of Hannibal

Sierra Lobello of Mallory

Liam Brown of Oswego

Cooper Dawson of Oswego

Anthony Harter of Oswego

Shannon McCann of Oswego

Amy Pauldine of Oswego

Adrian Wilson of Oswego

Carlton Alder of Parish

Amelia Auringer of Parish

Lilly Sweeney of Parish

Kathryn Trumble of Parish

Jennifer Wells of Parish

Tammy Pzydrowski of Pennellville

Gretchen Reeves of Phoenix

Edward Zellar of Phoenix

Kayla Arzie of Pulaski

Ethan Facey of Pulaski

Rhyana Kveton of Pulaski

Andrew Blodgett of Sterling

Noah Kuc of Sterling

Roxanne Bowles of West Monroe

Jessica Cooper of West Monroe

Jordan Wilson of West Monroe

Provost’s List

Samantha Kellogg of Bernhards Bay

Jordan Calhoun of Brewerton

Brian Craig of Brewerton

Cameron Nichols of Brewerton

Maiya Fiumara of Central Square

Justin Giamartino of Central Square

Melissa Grennell of Central Square

Kierstin Lorraine of Central Square

Sean Ceilly of Cleveland

Skyler Williams of Cleveland

Jenny Dio of Constantia

Lawrence Lederer of Constantia

Michael Malvasi of Constantia

Deborah Sandy of Constantia

Amber Bishop of Fulton

Erika Brown of Fulton

Jacob Hughes of Fulton

Curtis Taylor of Fulton

Daniel Kyle of Hannibal

Joel Kyle of Hannibal

Maxwell Hill of Hastings

Leanna Barr of Mexico

Michael Borer of Oswego

Ashley Lyons of Oswego

Ryan Wood of Oswego

Julianna Bresha of Parish

Joseph Murphy of Pennellville

Sean Stevens of Pennellville

Joshua Van Gorder of Pennellville

John Arquette of Phoenix

Jessica Kelemen of Phoenix

Heather Richards of Phoenix

Kaleb Fravor of Pulaski

Anifel Velez-Feliz of Sandy Creek

Autumn Baum of West Monroe

Kyle Stevens of West Monroe

