ALEXANDRIA BAY — Orion Art Gallery & Studio’s August special exhibit, “Woods and Waters” will feature the recent works of Jan Byington, Clayton.
The exhibit will be on display during regular gallery hours from Sunday through Aug. 31 at the gallery, 42901 State Route 12. The public is invited to a special opening reception with refreshments and live music from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Her emotional connection to nature, especially when surrounded by trees or water has been a natural attraction that led Byington to plein air painting in 2009, becoming a founding member of Plein Air Painters Thousand Islands Region.
“I paint to impart to others the feeling of being in the presence of nature’s beauty and to capture the uniqueness of my subjects, whether manmade or organic,” Byington said in a news release. “I love the blues of water, the browns and greens of the woods and metals, the greys of stone, and old timbers.”
Drawing nature since childhood on Cape Cod and in Massachusetts, her practical side led to a 40-plus year clinical career in medical technology after earning a degree at the University of Massachusetts in 1975.
Jan then moved to Maryland and found instruction in traditional oil painting under a Chesapeake Bay artist who had been a student of Flemish painter and technical director in the Louvre, Jacques Maroger (1889-1962). Painting studio works as much as time allowed with full time work and raising a family Byington kept her artistic side alive.
Relocating to the Thousand Islands in 1986, Byington took classes in watercolor and drawing under Ontario artist Henry VyFvinkel and Alexandria Bay artist Hans Junga, along with training in plein air painting with Alan Tuttle.
Now as her lab career at the River Hospital, Alexandria Bay winds down, Byington is doing less blood tests and more brushwork. Currently participating in multiple competitions through the summer months, she brings the in-person connection with the outdoors back to the studio. She has earned many awards for her artwork, and she most recently was awarded first place at the Sackets Harbor/Town of Hounsfield Plein Air Festival in July.
Byington gives lessons in oil painting at her studio and works can be seen at her Inner Harbor gallery at her home on Bartlett Point in Clayton. Her husband, Curt, is a great support to her artistic side and a good critic. Jan’s interests also include gardening, cooking kayaking and anything made of old wood or rusty metal which often are subjects of her art.
Byington paints mainly in oils on handmade birch panels and some linen canvas. “I do an occasionally watercolor, mixed media, or pastel as fits the subject and my time.”
