Oswego County 4-H celebrates centennial

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County proclaimed October as 4-H Month to mark the centennial anniversary of the program. For one year, from Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 31, 2022 the county is dedicated to celebrating this milestone and commending the staff and volunteers of Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Oswego County for their commitment to young people. CCE serves Oswego County residents in a variety of ways, including the 4-H program, with support from the County Legislature. Since 1921, generations of youth have benefitted from 4-H; learning life skills to help them become upstanding citizens and serve their communities. Three generations of the Edwards-Jamerson family, who all participate in the 4-H program, along with staff of CCE, received a proclamation from the Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee. Pictured from left are Paul House, District 8; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; Edward Gilson, District 3; Shawn Edwards; Kathy Jamerson; Katie Edwards; Committee Vice Chairwoman Mary E. Chesbro, District 10; Jolene Zaia, also a former 4-H member and current 4-H animal science educator; Linda Brosch, 4-H program educator; Paul A. Forestiere II, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County; Morris Sorbello, District 23; Marie C. Schadt, District 19; and Roy E. Reehil, District 5.
