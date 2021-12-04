Oswego County 4-H held in-person achievement night to celebrate the accomplishments of 4-H youth

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County 4-H achievement night was held on Oct. 22 at the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department. Achievement night provides the opportunity for youth to be recognized for their year-round 4-H accomplishments, achievements and completions. Each 4-H’er even those that are five years old received a certificate and an award.
The youth and their families were in person with all their friends again to celebrate the accomplishments they achieved all year. Everyone was able to safely social distance and all safety protocols such as masking were maintained throughout the night.
The Oswego County 4-H achievement night was an award ceremony with raffle prizes and treats for everyone who attended. 4-H staff, Linda Brosch and Jolene Zaia hosted the event highlighting all the accomplishments of the 4-H members over the 2020-2021 4-H year. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County Board President, Deb Daby presented project pins in clothing and textiles and photography to Marishka Biela. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County Executive Director, Paul A. Forestiere II presented the I Dare You Award to Joe DelConte. The I Dare You award is a national leadership award designed to recognize youth who have demonstrated qualities of leadership, excellence in character, and who have potential for effective future leadership.
At the end of the night Oswego County 4-H officially kicked off its 100th year celebration. Oswego County 4-H will celebrate turning 100 years old throughout the 2021-2022 year. Watch for more information about the ways they are celebrating this monumental year.
