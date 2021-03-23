Oswego County celebrated AmeriCorps Week

OSWEGO - The Oswego AmeriCorps Program joins thousands of Americans across the country to celebrate the valuable contributions of the AmeriCorps members who pledge to “bring out the best of America” as part of the annual AmeriCorps Week.
“The weeklong AmeriCorps Week is celebrated this year from March 7 to 13,” said Christopher Metz, Program coordinator of Oswego AmeriCorps. “This provides a local opportunity to honor the contributions and support for AmeriCorps members on their impact in our area and to thank community partners who make AmeriCorps possible. The 2020-2021 program year marks the 24th year of operation for Oswego AmeriCorps.”
Members in Oswego AmeriCorps enhance services for children and families by providing nutrition and fitness activities to reduce childhood obesity; manage youth and adult volunteers at AmeriCorps sites; involve community members in service projects that benefit the county; and provide housing services for economically disadvantaged individuals and families.
Since 1997, more than 1,000 AmeriCorps members have served in Oswego County. Many AmeriCorps members find that serving in the program is so rewarding they decide to serve for more than one term of service.
Members serving this program year in the Oswego County AmeriCorps Program are Stephanie Czirr, Victory Transformation, Inc.; Marilyn Huntington and Corey King, Fort Ontario State Historic Site; Angela Livingston, Victory Transformation, Inc.; Jolie Pelow, Camp Foundations Education Program; and Alexis Richer, Oswego County Parks and Recreation.
The program is administered locally by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.
“AmeriCorps is a federal agency that brings people together to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges, through national service and volunteering,” said Youth Bureau Director Brian Chetney. “AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps senior volunteers serve with organizations dedicated to the improvement of communities. Their service to others is a cornerstone of our national culture.”
For more information about the AmeriCorps program in Oswego County, contact program coordinator Christopher Metz at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at (315) 349-3451 or go to https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/americorps.
