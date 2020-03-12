Oswego County celebrates AmeriCorps Week

OSWEGO - The Oswego AmeriCorps Program joins thousands of Americans across the country to celebrate the valuable contributions of AmeriCorps members who pledge to “get things done” for the nation as part of the annual AmeriCorps Week.
The weeklong AmeriCorps Week is celebrated this year from March 8-14. The 2019-2020 program year marks the 23rd year of operation for Oswego AmeriCorps. The program is administered by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.
“AmeriCorps Week provides a local opportunity to honor the contributions and support for AmeriCorps members on their impact in our area and to thank community partners who make AmeriCorps possible,” said AmeriCorps Program coordinator Christopher Metz. “Since 1997, more than 950 AmeriCorps members have served in Oswego County. Many AmeriCorps members find that serving in the program is so rewarding they decide to serve for more than one term of service.”
As a national service program, AmeriCorps addresses critical needs in local communities. Members in Oswego AmeriCorps enhance services for children and families by providing nutrition and fitness activities to reduce childhood obesity, manage youth and adult volunteers at AmeriCorps sites, involve community members in service projects that benefit the county, and provide housing services for economically disadvantaged individuals and families.
Members serving this program year in the Oswego County AmeriCorps Program are Benjamin Boltz, Lanigan Elementary School; Amanda Breitbeck, Catholic Charities; Stephanie Czirr, Victory Transformation, Inc.; Madison Forcione, Leighton Elementary School; Anthony Hall, Catholic Charities; Corey King, Fort Ontario State Historic Site; Angela Livingston, Victory Transformation, Inc.; Alexis Richer, Camp Hollis; Vincent Rong, Leighton Elementary School; Meghan Tice, Oswego County Health Department; and Nora Walsh, Leighton Elementary School.
Every year, 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve through more than 20,000 schools, nonprofits, and community and faith-based organizations across the country. These citizens have played a critical role in the recovery of communities affected by natural disasters like Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, Harvey, and Maria. They also tutor and mentor young people, connect veterans to jobs, care for seniors, reduce crime and revive cities, fight the opioid epidemic, and meet other critical needs.
The Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency responsible for AmeriCorps, marked the 25th anniversary of the program last fall, saluting the more than 1.1 million Americans who have pledged to “get things done” since the program’s inception in 1994. Together, they have provided more than 1.6 billion hours of service and earned $4 billion in education scholarships to pay for college or pay back student loans.
For more information about the AmeriCorps Program in Oswego County, contact Christopher Metz at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at (315) 349-3451 or go to https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/americorps.
