Oswego County commends Emma Wells

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety and Emergency Services Committee recently recognized Emma Wells of Hannibal for demonstrating remarkable courage and bravery during a medical emergency. The American Red Cross also honored Wells for her smart, quick actions. Pictured from left is Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Richard Kline, District 12; Nathan Emmons, District 15; Committee Chairman Terry Wilbur, District 21; Emma; her dad Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Wells; her mom Megan Susino; Committee Vice Chairman Marc Greco, District 24; Laurie Mangano, District 17; and Bradley Trudell, District 7.
