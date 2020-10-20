Oswego County EMS Advisory Council honors heroes in communities

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council (EMSAC) recognizes emergency medical services (EMS) providers every year with a banquet and ceremony. This year, the annual celebration has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was a difficult decision for us to make,” said EMSAC Vice President Lyle Robbins, chair of the EMSAC Banquet Committee. “Our healthcare workers and first responders have long stood at the ready to serve Oswego County residents and we want to honor that.”
This year’s award recipients will be recognized at next year’s ceremony scheduled for May. They include: David Sandbrook, Advanced Life Support Provider of the Year; Steven Houck, Basic Life Support Provider of the Year; Nathan Smith, Emergency Medical Services Leadership Award; Jeff Andrews, Emergency Medical Services Educator of Excellence; James Mangano, Physician of Excellence; Erin Spillman-Kinnie, Registered Nurse of Excellence; Constantia Volunteer Fire Department and Mexico Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Department First Responders of the Year.
Award recipients are chosen by a subcommittee of EMSAC from nominations brought forward by their peers and based on their actions during the calendar year 2019.
“Emergency medical services are vital in our communities,” said Oswego County EMS Coordinator Renee Fox. “EMS professionals complete hundreds of hours of specialized training and ongoing education to provide compassionate, life-saving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
EMS professionals continue to rise to the challenges put before them. Whether it is an accident, an illness or a global health crisis, residents can be assured of the tireless care provided by dedicated first responders.
EMSAC President Scott Clark said, “Especially now, as the COVID-19 virus persists in our communities, we want to thank our EMS professionals who’ve selflessly answered the call to help and continue the important work of caring for our families, friends and neighbors.”
Event sponsors include: Community Bank, Exelon Corporation, Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department, Haun Welding Supply, Jerome Fire Equipment, Donald Ketcham, Menter Ambulance, Mimi’s Drive-In and Oswego Hospital.
For more information about attending or sponsoring next year’s event, contact one of the banquet committee members or call Oswego County Emergency Management at 315-591-9150.
