Oswego County Farm Bureau wins top award at state annual meeting

AUBURN — Oswego County Farm Bureau was named one of the recipients of the Gold Key Award at the New York Farm Bureau State annual meeting, held Dec. 2-4 in Binghamton. The Gold Key Award is given to only four counties in New York state and is the top honor for overall program accomplishment in the New York Farm Bureau Awards of Excellence Program.
Oswego County Farm Bureau also received five County Awards of Excellence. The County Awards of Excellence awards are presented to county Farm Bureaus that have exhibited excellence in a variety of categories relating to effectiveness in agriculture promotion and outreach, leadership and county Farm Bureau management, legislative advocacy, and membership.
The awards were presented for excellence in the following categories:
- Membership
- Agriculture Promotion and Outreach
- Leadership and County Farm Bureau Management
- Legislative Advocacy
- Distinguished President
While at the State Annual Meeting, farmer members also took part in the grassroots process of laying the groundwork for the year ahead. More than 150 delegates proposed, discussed and voted on resolutions that will guide NYFB’s public policy agenda for 2020.
Oswego County Farm Bureau is dedicated to solving the economic and public policy issues challenging the agricultural community. The county is part of NYFB, the largest agricultural advocacy group in the state, whose mission is to serve and strengthen agriculture.
