OSWEGO — The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented Oswego County Fire Coordinator Donald Forbes a certificate of appreciation for his last 12 years of service to the county.
Forbes served as deputy fire coordinator for two years before taking the helm of the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office. His dedication to fire service began well before that. Forbes started at the Mexico Volunteer Fire Department where he also served as chief; just as his father before him and his son after him.
