Oswego County honors Dillabough

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee recently recognized Seaman James J. Dillabough as the 2021 Veteran of the Year. Dillabough was recognized for his honorable service in the Navy, his devotion to the country and his contributions as an respected community member. Pictured from left are: Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; James Dillabough; his wife Carol; Thomas Drumm, District 16; James Karasek, District 22; service dog Isabel; Michael Yerdon, District 1; and Tim Stahl, District 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.