OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Legislature recognized three employees with the Department of Social Services for their decades of service to the county.
Oswego County Deputy Commissioner of Social Services Martha (Marti) Babcock, Oswego County Coordinator of Child Support Enforcement John Ferry, and Accounting Supervisor Grade B Lorraine Wontkowski each celebrated 30 years; marking 90 years of combined service to the residents of Oswego County.
The Legislature’s Human Services Committee, which oversees the Oswego County Department of Social Services, was at hand to recognize the trio on this milestone occasion.
