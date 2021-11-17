Oswego County Legislature recognizes Nearbin

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology Committee presents a certificate of appreciation to Christine Nearbin for her 25 years of service. Nearbin is a cleaner at the Oswego County Department of Buildings and Grounds. Pictured from left are legislators Paul House, District 8; John J. Martino, District 6; Robert Wilmott, District 18; Committee Chairman Stephen M. Walpole, District 14; Nearbin; Rick Doten, acting director of the Oswego County Department of Buildings and Grounds; Linda Lockwood, District 11; Laurie Mangano, District 17; and David M. Holst, District 4.
