Oswego County Legislature recognizes Steve Loadwick

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Finance and Personnel Committee presents Steve Loadwick with a certificate of appreciation on his retirement after 32 years of service. Loadwick was a budget analyst with the Oswego County Administrator’s Office. Pictured from left are: Terry Wilbur, District 21; Nathan Emmons, District 15; David M. Holst, District 4; Committee Vice Chairman Stephen M. Walpole, District 14; Committee Chairman John J. Martino, District 6; Loadwick; his wife Candice; sons Michael and Connor; Connor’s girlfriend Nicole Durgan; Oswego County Administrator Philip R. Church; and Laurie Mangano, District 17
