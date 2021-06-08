NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Raabe qualified for the spring 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
About 53% of Belmont’s 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the dean’s list.
Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “Students achieving the dean’s list recognition at Belmont have clearly demonstrated enormous commitment to their educational endeavors — they have invested deeply in their studies and in their future. We are happy to celebrate their success and know that their continued, consistent and comprehensive dedication to their academic work will equip them to embrace future opportunities to engage and transform our world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.