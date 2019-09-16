Oswego County native graduates from FBI program

Major George Steele, of Oswego County, a 23-year veteran of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement, was one of 256 law enforcement officers from 49 states who graduated from the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, Va.
Steele, 49, is a native of Oswego County and graduated Sandy Creek Central School in 1987, and Community College of the Finger Lakes in 1990. His first job with the DEC was as a fish and wildlife technician in Region 8. Steele became an environmental conservation officer in 1996, and served across the state in a number of roles as both a field officer and command staff.
Steele serves as the division’s head of investigations and external affairs. He and his wife, Jennie, live in Oswego County.
Also included in the FBI class were officers from 35 countries, five military organizations and seven federal organizations. Internationally known for its 10-week advanced course in law enforcement communication, leadership and training, the FBI academy selects candidates from the top 1 percent of police officers within the nation’s 18,000 police agencies. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience.
A total of 52,026 graduates now represent the alumni of the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.
