Onondaga Community College spring 2020 president’s and provost’s list honorees

SYRACUSE — Onondaga Community College announced its list of student honorees for the spring 2020 semester. President’s list members earned a grade point average between 3.70 and 4.0. Provost’s list honorees earned a grade point average between 3.40 and 3.69.

OCC honored its Class of 2020 with a drive through ceremony on campus Sunday, Aug. 9.

President’s List Honorees

Julie Van Houten of Albion

Devon Jones of Altmar

Sarah Anderson of Bernhards Bay

Alyssa Avicolli of Brewerton

Brandon Cancro of Brewerton

Amy Catlin of Brewerton

Mariah Clark of Brewerton

Michael DeMauro of Brewerton

Tre Fesinger of Brewerton

Mallory Fields of Brewerton

Chalea Jones of Brewerton

Michael Kubacki of Brewerton

Yesha Patel of Brewerton

Ian Spera of Brewerton

Katherine Sposato of Brewerton

Maureen Coleman of Central Square

Justin Giamartino of Central Square

Maddison Haley of Central Square

Emalee Herrington of Central Square

Deann Rodford of Central Square

Meagan Suchewski of Central Square

Stephen Thorn of Central Square

Catherine Hanifin of Cleveland

Rya Taylor of Cleveland

Faith Johnson of Constantia

Mackenzi Maxwell of Constantia

Amanda Bernys of Fulton

Kimberly Dingman of Fulton

Savanah Neupert of Fulton

Tyler Potter of Fulton

Noah Walter of Fulton

Casey Ware of Fulton

Kierra Webster of Fulton

Aero Griffin of Hannibal

Daniel Kyle of Hannibal

Maxwell Hill of Hastings

Heather Peters of Hastings

Everett Bauer of Lacona

Emily Weaver of Lacona

Noah Christensen of Mexico

Jason Dobek of Mexico

Zianna Gorton of Mexico

Mattison Peet of Mexico

Morgan Fischer of Oswego

Sedigheh Johnson of Oswego

Rebekah MacLean of Oswego

Daniel May of Oswego

Justin Mull of Oswego

Andrew Sigadel of Oswego

Jessica Sleezer of Oswego

Brady Slimmer of Oswego

Adrian Wilson of Oswego

Andrea Desantis of Parish

Nathan Drake of Parish

Nova Kowalski of Parish

Jordan Wilson of Parish

Hailey Goudy of Pennellville

Jacob Murphy of Pennellville

Teresa Uhl of Pennellville

Joshua VanGorder of Pennellville

Grace Vestigo of Pennellville

Evan Curtis of Phoenix

Caitlin George of Phoenix

Allison Grabowski of Phoenix

Elizabeth Greene of Phoenix

Cassadee Handville of Phoenix

Kerri Lewis of Phoenix

Tina Li of Phoenix

Camryn Pynn of Phoenix

Heather Richards of Phoenix

Blake Tripodi of Phoenix

Shelby Giggey of Pulaski

Niah Marshall of Pulaski

Ariana Redden of Pulaski

Kaitlin Reynolds of Pulaski

Mason Spink of Pulaski

Savanna Sprague of Pulaski

Roxanne Bowles of West Monroe

Jessica Cooper of West Monroe

Provost’s List Honorees

Nicole Campbell of Bernhards Bay

Samantha Grago of Bernhards Bay

Abigail Sovay of Bernhards Bay

Diane Day of Brewerton

Jodi Duncan of Brewerton

Mary Magill of Brewerton

Kathleen Miller of Brewerton

Viktoriya Piso of Brewerton

Brianne Schumacher of Brewerton

Tiffany Tritten of Brewerton

Quinn Wallis of Brewerton

Travis Allen of Central Square

Thomas Brennan of Central Square

Daniel Buczakowski of Central Square

Meghan Graser of Central Square

Andrew Nicholson of Central Square

Erica Sims of Central Square

George Spry of Central Square

Samantha Stechyn of Central Square

Alexis Waldron of Central Square

Floyd Bourgeois of Cleveland

Sean Ceilly of Cleveland

Nikki Kerr of Cleveland

Matthew Lummis of Cleveland

Laura Clasen of Constantia

Trevor Humez of Constantia

Michael Malvasi of Constantia

Cole Green of Fulton

Jacob Hughes of Fulton

Kelsey Johnson of Fulton

Lindsay McCraith of Fulton

Japheth Niles of Fulton

Alex Olschewske of Fulton

Christina Cole of Hannibal

Ciara Farnham of Hannibal

Savanah France of Hannibal

Hannah Heald of Hannibal

Isabella Russ of Hastings

Michael Schulze of Hastings

Angela Hoffmann of Lysander

Abigail Dingman of Mexico

Carlton Alder of Parish

Luke Hamilton of Parish

Cameron Horning of Parish

Bailey Nadeau of Parish

Mariah Wright of Parish

Philip Braun of Pennellville

Nicholas Clark of Pennellville

Joseph Murphy of Pennellville

Sarah Thorn of Pennellville

Grace Arnold of Phoenix

Susan Carson of Phoenix

Kaitlyn Coomes of Phoenix

Brandon Germain of Phoenix

Laura Gonzalez of Phoenix

Ella Heckert of Phoenix

Christian McKay of Phoenix

Kaili Sacco of Phoenix

Mia Pierce of Pulaski

Olivia Pappa of Richland

Catie-Ann Blodgett of Sandy Creek

Margaret Griffin of Sterling

Toni Decuffa of West Monroe

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.