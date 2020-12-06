HAMILTON — Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2020 semester earn the dean’s award with distinction.
The following students earned the dean’s award with distinction from Colgate:
Abigail Douglas is a sociology major, who graduated from Oswego High School, and is from Oswego.
Megan Nicholson is a history major, who graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School, and is from Fulton.
