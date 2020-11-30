Cayuga Community College announces class of 2020 graduates

AUBURN — Cayuga Community College has announced students who earned their degree in the 2019-20 academic year.

Listed below are graduating students from Oswego County, their degree classifications and primary field of study.

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Jessica Allen, of Fulton, business administration

Nathan Alvarado, of Oswego, criminal justice - police

Abigail Bonanno, of Pulaski, event and tourism management

Nathaniel Borden, of Central Square, criminal justice - police

Maura Botsford, of Fulton, criminal justice - police

Paul Bradshaw, of Oswego, electrical technology - electronics

Christopher Cleary, of Pennellville, criminal justice - police

Alida Corbett, of Oswego, business administration

Joseph Cortese, of Fulton, mechanical technology

Christopher Cusic, of Fulton, business administration

Bethany Donie, of Oswego, nursing

Jessica Fordyce, of Phoenix, nursing

Alyssa Greco, of Mexico, business administration

Dylan Harrington, of Oswego, nursing

Trina Hillman, of Oswego, nursing

Garrett House, of Central Square, criminal justice - police

Melinda Johnson, of Oswego, criminal justice - police

Breanna Konu, of Oswego, criminal justice - corrections

Hannah Kratz, of Fulton, business administration

Austin Lawton, of Mexico, computer information systems

Shayla Lobello, of Pulaski, nursing

James Lupien, of Oswego, business administration

David Marlowe, of Fulton, criminal justice - police

Jessica McDermott, of Oswego, nursing

Erik Neacosia, of Oswego, computer information systems

Zachariah Neupert, of Fulton, media production

Adam Pittenger, of Oswego, computer hardware/software design

Judy Rios, of Fulton, business administration

Tara Searor, of Oswego, nursing

Mercedes Seeber, of Parish, business administration

Geoffrey Sharkey, of Oswego, business administration

Angel Storto, of Central Square, business administration

Alyssa Suits, of Minetto, nursing

Sydnie Sullivan, of Fulton, business administration

Courtney Thomas, of Fulton, criminal justice - corrections

Savannah Trumble, of Parish, criminal justice - police

Victoria Venton, of Fulton, criminal justice - corrections

Adam Weller, of Oswego, business administration

Associate of Arts Degree

Rachael Allen, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Wade Backman, of Central Square, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Sandy Barker, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Collyn Bartlett, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Miranda Bivens, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

David Burgess, of Phoenix, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Aaron Callahan, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Jennifer Canough, of Central Square, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Sheenvia Conley, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Jason Cook, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Georgia Cummings, of Parish, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Stephen Demong, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Amber Destevens, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Kalin Douglas, of Pennellville, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Isabel Dunning, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Delaney Eiffe, of Central Square, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Evva Familo, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Zackary Hemphill, of West Monroe, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Cheyenne Hotchkiss, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Audrey Hull, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Nathan Hutson, of Parish, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Abigail Ingersoll, of Hannibal, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Constance Karpinko, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Lara Kinney, of Parish, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Michelle Kolek, of West Monroe, liberal arts and sciences - childhood education

Kayli Kulp, of Mexico, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Amber LaNigra, of Central Square, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Caleb Lamb, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

John Levea, of Hannibal, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Allison Loomis, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Vantasia Lopez, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Gina Marino, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Sarah Mathew, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Shanna McCarthy, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Jonah Morehouse, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Deirdre Murphy, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Adora Oltz, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Emma Pearson, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - adolescence education

Kali Reome, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Rachel Ritchie, of Hannibal, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Elisha Rivera, of Mexico, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Christine Seckner, of Central Square, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Rebecca Segouin, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Jessie Sharkey, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Kelsi Smith, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Benjamin Spencer, of Central Square, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Maya Tonkin, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Jessica Trask, of Pennellville, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Melissa Valentine, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Lindsey Vandish, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Jessica Walsh, of Fulton, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Hannah Willis, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - humanities and social sciences

Associate of Science Degree

Nina Baldwin, of Mexico, liberal arts and sciences - mathematics and science

Nicholas Barnes, of Oswego, business administration

Suzan Bean, of Oswego, studio art and design

Brianna Beedy, of Fulton, studio art and design

Noah Brancato, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - mathematics and science

Lindsey Crucitti, of Fulton, business administration

Kyle Curtis, of Oswego, studio art and design

Max Emond, of Constantia, business administration

Lindsay Franke, of Oswego, health sciences

Veronica Gates, of Pennellville, liberal arts and sciences - mathematics and science

Chad Gebo, of Central Square, health sciences

Juliana Halstead, of Central Square, business administration

Patrick Hull, of Pulaski, computer science

Samuel Janey, of Oswego, health sciences

Kristin King, of Fulton, business administration

Nathan LaRock, of Hannibal, liberal arts and sciences - mathematics and science

Shania Meaker, of Phoenix, business administration

Desiree Mullen, of Oswego, business administration

Christopher Newton, of Oswego, information technology

Elisabeth Parsons, of Pennellville, studio art and design

Brendon Pullen, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - mathematics and science

Devon Robison, of Fulton, health sciences

Nathaniel Shatrau, of Fulton, information technology

Jordan Somers, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - mathematics and science

Jaime Thompson, of Oswego, liberal arts and sciences - mathematics and science

Trent Wilkinson, of Oswego, media communications

Joshua Yerdon, of Mexico, information technology

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.