CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina University saw nearly 400 students graduate in summer 2020 during a virtual ceremony that included remarks from Carolyn Dillian, a professor of anthropology and recipient of CCU’s 2020 HTC Distinguished Teacher-Scholar Lecturer Award.
Among the students who graduated are:
Tristen Cummings, an intelligence and national security studies major from Brewerton.
Trevor Pokines, a management major from Central Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.