Students graduate from Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina University saw nearly 400 students graduate in summer 2020 during a virtual ceremony that included remarks from Carolyn Dillian, a professor of anthropology and recipient of CCU’s 2020 HTC Distinguished Teacher-Scholar Lecturer Award.

Among the students who graduated are:

Tristen Cummings, an intelligence and national security studies major from Brewerton.

Trevor Pokines, a management major from Central Square.

