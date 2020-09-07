ROCHESTER — Rochester Institute of Technology conferred some 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2019-2020 academic year. A virtual celebration was held May 8 at rit.edu/classof2020. The following local residents received degrees:
Zachary Banack of Brewerton received a bachelor of science in management information systems.
Tyler Wolstenholme of Brewerton received a bachelor of science in photographic sciences.
Vincent D’Arrigo of Martville received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and a master of engineering in mechanical engineering.
Shane Guernsey of Fulton received a bachelor of science in physics.
Elizabeth Sidoti of Cato received a bachelor of science in international and global studies.
Michael Dean Jr. of Central Square received a bachelor of fine arts in industrial design.
Rachael Thormann of Williamstown received a bachelor of science in computational mathematics and a master of science in computer science.
Jesse Menkins of Phoenix received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering technology.
Trevor Wells of Pennellville received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering technology.
Tara Coughlin of West Monroe received a bachelor of science in diagnostic medical sonography.
Clarissa Scharf of Pennellville received a bachelor of science in advertising and public relations.
Ethan Taylor of Oswego received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering technology.
Elizabeth Crockford of Sterling received a bachelor of fine arts in photographic and imaging arts.
Kelci Somers of Oswego received a bachelor of science in applied arts and sciences.
Allayna Frank of Altmar received a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.
Craig Lawton of Oswego received a bachelor of science in environmental sustainability, health and safety.
McKenzie Byrne of Cato received a bachelor of science in exercise science.
Colin Clark of Oswego received a bachelor of science in chemical engineering.
Alaina Celeste of Oswego received a bachelor of science/master of engineering in mechanical engineering.
Charlene Purchas of Parish received an associate of applied science in design and imaging technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.