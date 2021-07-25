CANTON — Nearly 800 students have graduated from SUNY Canton as members of the Class of 2021.
President Zvi Szafran urged graduates to use their knowledge to help their communities rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic at the college’s in-person commencement ceremony held May 15.
“Think about your strengths and how they can be used to enact positive change in your communities as we heal from the past year,” he said. “You have a once in a generation chance to have a seat at the table as the country continues to implement its collective reset, breaking out from old thinking patterns and seeking new ideas. As a SUNY Canton graduate, you’ve been taught to analyze and to problem solve. These skills won’t just be helpful to you in your career but to society as a whole.”
The top three bachelor’s degrees awarded, in order of popularity, were health care management, criminal investigation and management. The top three associate degrees awarded were nursing, veterinary science technology and criminal justice.
The college captured a video of the 2021 Commencement Ceremony and also created a special virtual commencement video. A complete list of all graduates also runs on www.canton.edu.
Graduates include:
Rebecca L. Bevacqua of Fulton, earned their bachelor of science in nursing.
Joel Clark of Fulton, earned their bachelor of business administration in sports management.
Danny Davis of Fulton, earned their bachelor of science in cybersecurity.
Jordan R. Doe of Fulton, earned their bachelor of science in health care management.
Nicholas Walberger of Fulton, earned their bachelor of science in health care management.
Kelley E. Ohora of Hannibal, earned their bachelor of science in applied psychology.
Trevor Forsythe of Mexico, earned their associate of applied science in construction technology: management.
Stacia G. Johnston of Mexico, earned their bachelor of technology in funeral services administration.
Olivia G. Towndrow of Mexico, earned their associate of applied science in nursing.
Kalen Hyde of Oswego, earned their bachelor of technology in criminal investigation.
Paige Richardson of Oswego, earned their bachelor of technology in criminal investigation.
Eric T. Yurkon of Oswego, earned their bachelor of technology in electrical engineering technology.
Alec Barber of Parish, earned their bachelor of science in game design and development.
McKenzie Mattison of Parish, earned their associate of applied science and bachelor of technology in criminal justice and homeland security.
Peyton E. Nadeau of Parish, earned their associate of applied science in physical therapist assistant.
Shane R. Girard of Phoenix, earned their bachelor of science in veterinary technology.
Schuyler J. Waldron of Pulaski, earned their bachelor of science in cybersecurity.
