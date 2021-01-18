POTSDAM — The following students have been named presidential scholars for the fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University:
Taylor Nicole Converse of Brewerton, a junior majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Austin Dykeman of Brewerton, a senior majoring in computer science.
Nicholas Richard Merola of Brewerton, a sophomore majoring in electrical engineering.
Megan Jean Albright of Oswego, a freshman majoring in aeronautical engineering / mechanical engineering.
Andrew Robert Baker of Oswego, a sophomore majoring in electrical engineering.
Mikenzie Barankovich of Parish, a senior majoring in electrical engineering.
Jenna Brockett of Parish, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Logan James Craig of Mexico, a junior majoring in engineering and management.
Emily B. Kehoe of Lacona, a senior majoring in physics.
Sean Kevin Mason of Hannibal, a junior majoring in chemical engineering.
Daniel Patrick Novak of Pulaski, a junior majoring in civil engineering / environmental engineering.
Carolanne Switzer of Fulton, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Jordan D. Tryon of Oswego, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
