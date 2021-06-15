POTSDAM — Students have been named presidential scholars for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Taylor Nicole Converse of Brewerton, a senior majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Nicholas Richard Merola of Brewerton, a junior majoring in electrical engineering.
Megan Jean Albright of Oswego, a sophomore majoring in aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering.
Mikenzie Barankovich of Parish, a senior majoring in electrical engineering.
Jenna Brockett of Parish, a senior majoring in chemical engineering
Logan James Craig of Mexico, a junior majoring in engineering and management.
Gwynneth Howell of Sterling, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Emily B. Kehoe of Lacona, a senior majoring in physics.
Kalista Roselee Kimball of Pulaski, a junior majoring in chemical engineering.
Sean Kevin Mason of Hannibal, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Caitlyn M. McAfee of Fulton, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
Daniel Patrick Novak of Pulaski, a junior majoring in civil engineering/environmental engineering
John Roger Pluff of Parish, a sophomore majoring in physics.
Carolanne Switzer of Fulton, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
