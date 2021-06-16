POTSDAM — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University
Allison K. Farrell of Brewerton, a freshman majoring in chemical engineering.
Zachary Mayer of Brewerton, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Taylor R. Wicks of Brewerton, a senior majoring in psychology.
Andrew Robert Baker of Oswego, a junior majoring in electrical engineering.
Derek W. Cuyler of Oswego, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
Makenna Elizabeth Gadway of Bernhards Bay, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.
Connor Robert Joyce of Oswego, a senior majoring in innovation and entrepreneurship.
Alexander Paul Koproski of Oswego, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management.
Matthew Robert Mace of Oswego, a senior majoring in engineering and management.
Walter Novak of Pulaski, a senior majoring in engineering and management.
Tim Palmer of Richland, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Ella B. Wolf of Constantia, a freshman majoring in computer engineering.
Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
